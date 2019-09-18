Quantis Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $179.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $4,518.00 and $179.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00215021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.01222017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017058 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

