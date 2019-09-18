QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,930,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,200,669,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,750,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $741,723,000 after purchasing an additional 328,667 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 220,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

