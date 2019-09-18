Qredit (XQR) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $344,149.00 and approximately $5,646.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010404 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000221 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

