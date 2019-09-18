QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 311.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 311.67 ($4.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of QQ traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.92). 433,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.89. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24).

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 71,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £199,351.60 ($260,488.17). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 247 shares of company stock worth $69,887.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

