QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Takes Position in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sothebys by 54.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

Get Sothebys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,223,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sothebys stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 2,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.