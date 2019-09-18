QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Invests $90,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 588,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,819. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.