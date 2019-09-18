Q3 Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 177,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 363,728 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

