Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,296. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $112.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

