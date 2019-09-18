Q3 Asset Management Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Q3 Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 82,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,641 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,875,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

