Putnam Investments LLC Sells 179 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $102,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.26. 52,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $314.14 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.30 and a 200 day moving average of $381.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.92.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

