Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,073,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $155,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,314,000 after acquiring an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. 108,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

