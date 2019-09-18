Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 8,449 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $54,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

MDLZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. 69,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.