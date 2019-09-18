Putnam Investments LLC Has $89.91 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of KeyCorp worth $89,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

KEY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 50,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,395. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

