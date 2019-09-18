Putnam Investments LLC Has $49.64 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,988 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Nomad Foods worth $49,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 133.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 153,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,517. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

