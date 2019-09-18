Putnam Investments LLC Has $140.57 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,222 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Southwest Airlines worth $140,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. 54,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

