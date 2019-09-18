Putnam Investments LLC Has $111.45 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,096 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Starbucks worth $111,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,543. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

