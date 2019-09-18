Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 2,474 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $63,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.23. 15,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,422 shares of company stock valued at $82,506,746 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

