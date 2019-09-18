PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $38.43, 3,882,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 435% from the average session volume of 725,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $634,623.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $685,058.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,601 shares of company stock worth $13,030,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,180,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after buying an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,028,000 after buying an additional 342,747 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 725,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

