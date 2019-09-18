PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Shares Down 8.3%

PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) shares were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 57,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 98,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

About PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications; and Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet (MIDI). The company provides voice, SMS, and data transfer services through post-paid and prepaid plans; international call services; fixed line and network interconnection services; and products and services, which include fixed connectivity, fixed Internet, and IT services.

