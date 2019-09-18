Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.66

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $5.70. Providence Resources shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 781,027 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

