Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 294 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OZ Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.2% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 595,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,493,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $536.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.91. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $548.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.40.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

