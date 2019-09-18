Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $583,000 in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 349,822 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 494,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 170,659 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 73,789 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

PBP stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.