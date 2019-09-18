Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $427,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 19,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,308. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

