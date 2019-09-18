Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

