Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.71. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

