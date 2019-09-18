ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.61, 32,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 638% from the average session volume of 4,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.09% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

