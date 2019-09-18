Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Down 1%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)’s stock price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.46 and last traded at $40.46, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

