ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $14.68. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,365 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.43.

Get ProMetic Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($2.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.