Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $29,000.

EQIX stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $552.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $567.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $543.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $536,468.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.58.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

