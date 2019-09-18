Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. 464,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

