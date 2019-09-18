Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 140.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,552. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

