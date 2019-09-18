Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,997,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,505,000 after acquiring an additional 149,275 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. 82,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

