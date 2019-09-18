Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,238 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,014. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

ROST traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

