Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELG. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Celgene stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,929. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.