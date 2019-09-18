Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 797 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,910 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.5% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 362,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,527. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

