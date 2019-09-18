Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,049 SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,102. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

