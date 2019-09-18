Private Capital Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205,532 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.99.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.46. The stock had a trading volume of 589,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,582. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

