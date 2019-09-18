Private Capital Management LLC Sells 13,425 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for 1.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of National Fuel Gas worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 198,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

