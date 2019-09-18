Private Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 3.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 185,946 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,111,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,140,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 491,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,083. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

