Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,161 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51.

