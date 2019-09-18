Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,912 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 661.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,427 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,086,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,751 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 110,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 76,386 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $100.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1704 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

