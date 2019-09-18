Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

C stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

