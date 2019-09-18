Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,958 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $229.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

