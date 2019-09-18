Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $395.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.