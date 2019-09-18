Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Up 1.2%

Prime Meridian Holding Co (OTCMKTS:PMHG)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

