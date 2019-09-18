PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stake Boosted by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PRGX Global makes up 12.1% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 8.60% of PRGX Global worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PRGX Global by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PRGX Global by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 million, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.63. PRGX Global Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 5,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

