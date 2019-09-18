PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PPL were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,105. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

