PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) Plans GBX 17 Dividend

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Wednesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,020 ($26.39). The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,799.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,787.72. The company has a market cap of $754.69 million and a PE ratio of 28.06.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

In related news, insider Eli Papouchado purchased 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,720,000 ($14,007,578.73).

Several brokerages have commented on PPH. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.