Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Position Trimmed by Raging Capital Management LLC

Raging Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,900 shares during the period. Popular comprises 4.9% of Raging Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raging Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Popular worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Popular by 23.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 36,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $626,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Popular by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Popular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of BPOP remained flat at $$53.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,232. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

