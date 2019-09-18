Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Reaches $4.92 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00005971 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $5,230.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,065,312 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

